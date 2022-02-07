Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,068 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

NYSE:FLS opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.