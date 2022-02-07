Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

