Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,063 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 72.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $136.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

