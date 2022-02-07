Jump Financial LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lazydays by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lazydays by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lazydays by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,852.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,744.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 and sold 29,188 shares valued at $587,572. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

