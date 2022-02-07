Jupiter Market Cap Hits $24.11 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 194.2% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $2.49 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.07196223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,766.84 or 0.99786625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,573,984 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

