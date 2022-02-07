Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

