Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.34) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.60% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 437.85 ($5.89) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of £415.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 373 ($5.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.63).
About Kenmare Resources
