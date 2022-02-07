Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.34) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.60% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 437.85 ($5.89) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of £415.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 373 ($5.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.63).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

