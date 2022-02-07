KeyCorp Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $47.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

