KeyCorp Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $67.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.17.

PDC Energy stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock worth $1,544,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

