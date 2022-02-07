KeyCorp Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $67.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.17.

PDC Energy stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock worth $1,544,984 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

