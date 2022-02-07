KeyCorp Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,649,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.