Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.33 million.Kforce also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.09. 166,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.