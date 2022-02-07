Kleros Price Up 19.2% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $64.75 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

