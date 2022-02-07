Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 3.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,983. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

