Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.61. 583,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The company has a market capitalization of $644.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

