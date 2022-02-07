Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,425. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.88.

