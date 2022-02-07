Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 882,697 Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 882,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000. Origin Materials makes up approximately 2.1% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Origin Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,708,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Origin Materials stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.82. 998,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORGN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

