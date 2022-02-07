Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.96. 26,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

