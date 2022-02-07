Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Brookdale Senior Living comprises approximately 1.4% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after acquiring an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 389,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,875. The stock has a market cap of $948.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.