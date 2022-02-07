KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,121. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

