Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 514,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,780. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

