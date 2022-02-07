Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises about 1.9% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $62,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.51. 10,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.