Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.15% of Lancaster Colony worth $145,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $153.73 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

LANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

