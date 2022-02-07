Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $108.36 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

