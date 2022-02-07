Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE LGI opened at $19.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

