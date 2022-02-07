Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 79.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111,123 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

PNFP stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,092. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.56 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.