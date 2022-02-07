Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37,256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 115,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $375.76. The stock had a trading volume of 150,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.86. The company has a market capitalization of $369.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

