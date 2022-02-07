Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 734,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,243,895. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

