Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 393,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 76,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

QUS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.13. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.20. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

