Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 104,516 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock remained flat at $$69.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,387. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

