Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Freshworks accounts for 0.5% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.34. 20,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,273. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

