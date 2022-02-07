Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LEA opened at $167.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.29.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

