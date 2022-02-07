Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 338.25 ($4.57).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 343 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,094.12). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,285.84). Insiders acquired 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $862,492 over the last quarter.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 284.10 ($3.84). The stock had a trading volume of 17,516,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 293.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.01. The company has a market capitalization of £16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 248.95 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.19).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

