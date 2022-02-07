Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.