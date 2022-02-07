LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Lowered to $30.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $312,127. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingClub by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.