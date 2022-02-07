LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.22.
Shares of TREE opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.04. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
