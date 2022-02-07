LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.22.

Shares of TREE opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.04. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $11,001,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,221.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

