Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.53.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. Lennar has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

