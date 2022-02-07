Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Concentrix makes up 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Concentrix worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,853,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,056,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CNXC opened at $202.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $204.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

