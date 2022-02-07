Leuthold Group LLC Buys 112 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

MTH opened at $92.84 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

