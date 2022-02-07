Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.74 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.