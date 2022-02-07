Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 54,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

SJNK stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

