Leuthold Group LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SYNNEX worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $2,186,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,646 shares of company stock worth $277,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

