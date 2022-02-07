Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

