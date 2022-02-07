Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

LBTYA stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.