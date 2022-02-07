LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.29% of LivePerson worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LPSN opened at $26.92 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

