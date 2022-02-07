LNZ Capital LP Makes New $6.84 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 712,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000. PG&E accounts for 9.9% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 81.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494,530 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in PG&E by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,620,000 after buying an additional 3,940,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PG&E by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

PG&E stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

