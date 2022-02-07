loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.67. loanDepot shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 20,225 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. On average, research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,740,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

