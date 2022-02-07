LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. On average, analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.