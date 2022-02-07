Lossless Reaches Market Cap of $28.23 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07160851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.53 or 0.99565931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006533 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

