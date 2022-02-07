Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of LITE opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.00. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

